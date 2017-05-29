Winning start pleases Donoghue 29 May 2017





Galway manager Micheál Donoghue.

Micheál Donoghue.

Micheál Donoghue said Galway had to shake off some rustiness before clicking into gear against Dublin.

The Allianz League champions pulled away in the second half for a comfortable 14-point victory after only leading by three at the break.

“Delighted to be up and running and happy with the result," the Galway manager remarked.

"Starting off, I thought we were a small bit rusty. We went six up before half-time, they got the goal to bring it back to three before half-time, so we had to kick on again. When they were reduced to 14 it opened it up for us. It was easy enough to pick off a few scores after that.”

He continued: "The league was a chapter closed. the championship was always going to be something different. We said right throughout the league this was our main focus."