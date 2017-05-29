Harte sets his sights on Donegal 29 May 2017





Tyrone manager Mickey Harte.

©INPHO/Presseye/Lorcan Doherty. Tyrone manager Mickey Harte.©INPHO/Presseye/Lorcan Doherty.

Mickey Harte was already looking ahead to next month's Ulster SFC semi-final against Donegal after his Tyrone side eased to victory over Derry yesterday.

"Obviously Donegal did very well in the league and it must be remembered that they beat us so they will want to repeat that," he pointed out in the Belfast Telegraph.

"At the same time, we will be going into the game buoyed by belief and knowing just what we will be facing up to. Donegal have shown they are a good side, they got a big win over Antrim in the Ulster championship last week."

The Tyrone manager was pleased with his team's attitude and the performance of substitutes like Darren McCurry and Lee Brennan.

"I think we showed that we have the desire and the drive which it takes for the championship and I am obviously pleased by the way in which we were able to give game-time to players who came off the bench and did so well for us," he continued.

"This is why we work so hard in training and why we are continuing to assess players. We have players who put their hand up to be included in the side and while a lot of people will think that maybe we were taking a chance with Conall McCann by giving him his championship debut, we knew that he was ready for it."