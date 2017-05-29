Westmeath boss rues mistakes and absentees 29 May 2017





Westmeath manager Michael Ryan.

©INPHO/Bryan Keane. Westmeath manager Michael Ryan.©INPHO/Bryan Keane.

Michael Ryan was left to rue basic mistakes and the absence of key players after Westmeath succumbed to a late Offaly comeback on Saturday night.

Goalkeeper Paddy Maloney was at fault for at least two of Offaly's four goals, while the Lake County were also hampered by the absence of the suspended Derek McNicholas, Eoin Price (who is no longer on the panel), Niall Mitchell (who was injured on U21 duty against Meath in midweek) and an injury to corner back Tommy Gallagher in the opening quarter.

"We made mistakes at crucial times," the Westmeath manager said.

"We weathered the Offaly storm and went a couple of points ahead again. And then they went five points up and we fought our way back in injury-time but ultimately we gave away another poor goal at the end. When you give away four goals it's hard to win a match.

"We probably don't have the resources to replace those guys but tribute to both teams, they went at it hammer and tongs. This is supposed to be the supporting act in the Leinster championship, people didn't rate any of these two teams, but I think they both showed they can hurl."