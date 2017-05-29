Wrynn relieved 29 May 2017





Leitrim's Donal Wrynn with Cormac Coyne of London.

©INPHO/Garry McManus. Leitrim's Donal Wrynn with Cormac Coyne of London.©INPHO/Garry McManus.

Leitrim captain Donal Wrynn cut a relieved figure after his side's three-point win over London in Ruislip.

Substitute Ronan Kennedy scored two goals after the Exiles had threatened to cause an upset by taking the lead early in the second half.

"It's just a relief to get out with the win," Wrynn told the Irish Daily Star.

"Coming in, we knew exactly the challenge that London posed, the opening of the stand, they had every incentive, but we are relieved to get the win."

Asked about being given the task of marking former Tyrone star Owen Mulligan, who was a late addition to the London team, Wrynn replied: "We didn't even know if he was going to be playing or not because he was wearing number 26 out there, so to be honest I didn't really have any preparation done.

"I landed here, saw he was full forward and I was told to pick him up. You just have to get on with these things."