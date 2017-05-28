'I don't think Kerry will be too worried about us' 28 May 2017





Clare manager Colm Collins.

Colm Collins says Clare's performance against Limerick won't have Kerry quaking in their boots ahead of their Munster SFC semi-final showdown in two weeks' time.

The Banner were left hanging on for a one-point win after a late goal from Limerick substitute Josh Ryan made for a nervy finish.

"I don't think anybody from Kerry will be too worried after what happened today," the Clare manager told RTÉ ahead of what will be a repeat of last year's All-Ireland SFC quarter-final.

"There are a lot of things we need to tidy up on. Hopefully we can do that and do ourselves justice."

Collins rued his side's inability to put the game beyond the Treaty County.

"The game should have been put away well before the finish," he maintained.

"When you leave a good team in the game, you leave the door open for what happened at the end. Limerick got the goal and probably should have equalised.

"We had a number of clear goal chances throughout. Fair play to their 'keeper, he pulled off some great saves but they should be in the back of the net. We also should have kicked more points in the second half. Overall, we put in a decent performance, bar the finishing and as a result left the door open for a Limerick team who were well schooled by Billy (Lee) and Paudie (Kissane)."