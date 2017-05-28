Munster SFC: Banner hang on against Treaty

28 May 2017

Clare's Martin McMahon with Seamus O'Carroll of Limerick.
©INPHO/Donall Farmer.

Limerick came late but Clare held on at Ennis to clinch another semi-final meeting with Kerry - 1-13 to 1-12.

Colm Collins' charges were the frontrunners all the way but substitute Josh Ryan's injury-time goal threatened to spoil their day and Sean McSweeney almost levelled right at the death. But Clare held on to secure a date with the Kingdom in two weeks.

Eoin Cleary's tenth-minute goal - a routine finish after he'd rounded Donal O'Sullivan - had the winners five points clear, 1-3 to 0-1, but the visitors replied with points from Danny Neville – who was sent off five minutes into added time - and Ger Collins.

Both goalkeepers were called into action during the course of a first half that finished with the hosts ahead by 1-8 to 0-6.

David Tubridy finished the day with 0-4 for the winners, while Cleary bagged 1-4 and Keelan Sexton chipped in with 0-3. They were rocking at the end as Limerick came with a late surge but the Banner County just about did enough to earn a third championship clash with Kerry inside twelve months.

Clare - Joe Hayes; G Kelly, K Harnett, M McMahon; P Lillis (0-1), D Ryan, John Hayes; G Brennan, S Brennan; C O’Connor, S Collins (0-1), J Malone; K Sexton (0-3, 1f), E Cleary (1-4, 0-2f), D Tubridy (0-4, 2f). Subs: L Markham for C O’Connor, G O’Brien for S Collins, S Malone for D Tubridy, D Nagle for K Harnett.

Limerick - D O’Sullivan; D Daly, J McCarthy, S O’Dea (0-1); P White, B Fanning, G Noonan; D Tracey (0-1), D Ward; P Nash, J Naughton (0-1), I Corbett (0-1); S O’Carroll (0-3, 1sl), D Neville (0-2), G Collins (0-2, 1f). Subs: J Ryan (1-1) for D Ward, S McSweeney for P Nash, J Lee for J Naughton, T McCarthy for D Daly, P Scanlon for G Collins, P Quinn for S O’Carroll.

Referee - C Reilly.




Most Read Stories

Mayo GAA club left heartbroken by young player's passing

Kerry footballer served ban for failed drug test

Double blow for Donegal as Murphy and McGee injured in same game

Liam Rushe's ankle socks have everyone talking

Reunion for Offaly's 1997 football heroes

McGlinchey eager to build on Cork performance


Android app on Google Play