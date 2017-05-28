Cavanagh: it won't be as easy the next day 28 May 2017





Tyrone's Sean Cavanagh celebrates.

©INPHO/Lorraine O'Sullivan. Tyrone's Sean Cavanagh celebrates.©INPHO/Lorraine O'Sullivan.

Sean Cavanagh has warned that Tyrone won't have things as easy against Donegal in the Ulster SFC semi-final as they did against Derry today.

The veteran kicked seven points as the Red Hands cruised to a 11-point victory over their neighbours for the second year in succession.

In an interview with the BBC, Cavanagh said the 'war' he had anticipated in Celtic Park never materialised.

"We weren't expecting it to be as easy as it turned out to be. Not probably typical Ulster championship, but from our point of view it's job done," he noted.

"I suspect tonight Derry will be very disappointed with what they brought to the table. From our point of view, we know it's not going to be like this in a few weeks. We know Donegal are going to bring a ferocious battle. They blew us out of the water in Ballybofey in the league.

"We can't get carried away with this game because the game in Clones isn't going to resemble anything like here today."