Live: Sunday Match Tracker 28 May 2017





A Wexford supporter buys a match programme before his side's Leinster SHC quarter-final clash against Laois at O'Moore Park, Portlaoise.

Today we have action from all four provincial championships.

Last night, we saw Waterford almost cause a surprise in the Munster SFC, and could the underdog come to the fore today?

In football, there are games in the Ulster, Connacht and Munster SFC with all at the quarterfinal stage.

There are two quarterfinals in the Leinster SHC also as counties bid to prolong their provincial campaigns for another round.

All the action will be available to follow live on our match tracker, so to keep up to date, just click here.