McGlinchey eager to build on Cork performance 28 May 2017





Waterford manager Tom McGlinchey.

©INPHO/Tommy Dickson. Waterford manager Tom McGlinchey.©INPHO/Tommy Dickson.

Tom McGlinchey is hoping his Waterford team can make an impact in the All-Ireland SFC qualifiers after they came within a whisker of causing a huge upset against Cork last night.

The Deise were left heartbroken after their 1-11 to 1-12 Munster SFC quarter-final loss in Fraher Field, but McGlinchey feels the season could yet have a silver lining.

“Now isn’t the time to talk about it but it’s easy to jibe about Waterford football and they’re 1/33 outsiders. Fellas can quip, ‘wouldn’t they be better off putting the money into the hurling’," the manager told The42 website.

“They’re proud men (with) the work and effort they put in. After that one-point defeat, you’d nearly rather lose by 20 points because they’re just on their knees.

“The last word that was said by the captain there was that we remember this feeling and we get it right for the qualifiers. I hope we will and I hope we get the support behind us because them lads can play football.

“Hopefully it’ll turn for them, one of these days it’ll turn for them.”