Munster SFC: Rebels given massive fright by Na Deise 27 May 2017





©INPHO/Tommy Dickson. Cork's Paul Kerrigan celebrates after scoring a goal against Waterford.©INPHO/Tommy Dickson.

Cork’s Munster challenge was almost derailed by Waterford in Dungarvan tonight but the Rebels sneaked a 1-12 to 1-11 victory.

Injury-time points from Colm O’Neill and Paul Kerrigan got the red-hot favourites over the line as they survived what would have been one of the greatest shocks in Munster football championship history.

Na Deise, managed by Cork man Tom McGlinchey, led with an hour played, 1-8 to 1-7, and fought right to the end but ultimately 1-3 from Kerrigan and three points from veteran 46th-minute substitute Donncha O’Connor got the Rebels out of jail as they just about booked a semi-final date with Tipperary.

Kerrigan’s fisted goal at the end of the opening quarter had the Leesiders ahead by 1-4 to 0-4 at the break, with John O’Rourke slotting three lovely first-half points for the winners, who were playing into the breeze against a packed home defence.

Donie Breathnach, Tommy Pendergast, Michael Curry and Aidan Trihy provided the underdogs’ first-half points.

Seeking their first championship win over Cork since 1960, Waterford – now playing into the breeze – dominated upon the restart and hit 1-2 without reply to move ahead by two.

Gavin Crotty netted after Joey Veale’s delivery caused havoc in the Cork defence and was spilled by Ken O’Halloran before Paul Whyte and Breathnach added points.

But scores from O’Connor and James Loughrey got the 1/66 favourites back on terms only for the excellent Breathnach – on target six times – to restore his team’s advantage.

Breathnach’s 60th-minute free cancelled out O’Connor’s second point but points from Kerrigan, O’Connor and Mark Collins made it 1-10 to 1-8.

The visitors had lost Aidan Walsh to a hamstring injury early in the first half and they were stunned when – just before Collins notched their tenth point – his replacement Alan O’Connor was shown a red card in the 65th minute for a high hit on Brian Looby. Whyte halved Waterford’s deficit and Breathnach equalised at the death.

But O’Neill (free) and Kerrigan pushed the Rebels two ahead with injury-time scores. Peadar Healy’s unimpressive charges finished the night with 13 men as Loughrey was lined for a late black-card offence and Breathnach pointed the free. There were seven minutes of added time but unlucky Waterford ran out of time.

Waterford were devastated when the final whistle sounded; Cork can't have felt much better.

Cork - K O’Halloran; J Loughrey (0-1), J O'Sullivan, S Cronin; Tomas Clancy, M Shields, K Crowley; A Walsh, R Deane; K O'Driscoll, M Collins (0-1), J O'Rourke (0-3); C O Neill (0-1f), P Kelleher, P Kerrigan (1-3). Subs: A O Connor for A Walsh, D O'Connor (0-3, 1f) for K O’Driscoll, I Maguire for R Deane, S Powter for S Cronin, G Murphy for P Kelleher, B O'Driscoll for J O’Rourke, J Loughrey (BC).

Waterford - S Enright; B Looby, T O’Gorman, T O hUallachain; J McGrath, S Prendergast, R O Ceallaigh; T Prendergast (0-1), M Curry (0-1); F O Cuirrin, P Whyte (0-2), A Trihy (0-1); D Breathnach (0-6, 5f), J Veale, G Crotty (1-0). Subs: C Murray for F O Cuirrin, M O’Halloran for J Veale, L O Corraoin for B Looby, D Guiry for A Trihy.

Referee - R Hickey.