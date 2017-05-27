Team news: O'Brien returns for Westmeath 27 May 2017





Laois' Cahir Healy tackles Niall O'Brien of Westmeath.

©INPHO/Lorraine O'Sullivan. Laois' Cahir Healy tackles Niall O'Brien of Westmeath.©INPHO/Lorraine O'Sullivan.

Westmeath forward Niall O'Brien returns from suspension to start today's Leinster SHC quarter-final against Offaly in Mullingar.

The Castletown-Geoghegan clubman comes back into the team in place of Derek McNicholas, who lost his appeal against the straight red card he received in the 1-18 to 0-19 win over Meath two weeks ago.

Michael Ryan's charges overcame the first-half dismissal of McNicholas to beat the Royals and qualify for the knockout stages on scoring difference.

Westmeath (Leinster SHC v Offaly): Paddy Moloney; Conor Shaw, Tommy Doyle, Tommy Gallagher; Aaron Craig, Paul Greville, Shane Power; Aonghus Clarke, Gary Greville; Cormac Boyle, Niall Mitchell, Robbie Greville; Killian Doyle, Niall O'Brien, Allan Devine.

Subs: Paddy Carroll, Joey Boyle, Darragh Egerton, Jack Galvin, Alan Cox, Brendan Murtagh, Kieran Duncan, Shane McGovern, Darren Giles, Mick Heeney, Phelim Burke.