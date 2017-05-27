Team news: Waterford junior selection 27 May 2017





Shane Walsh in action for The Nire against Carbery Rangers.

©INPHO/Ken Sutton. Shane Walsh in action for The Nire against Carbery Rangers.©INPHO/Ken Sutton.

The Waterford team has been named ahead of today's Munster JFC quarter-final clash with Cork at Fraher Field (throw-in 5pm).

It contains eight former senior panellists including wing-back Darren Guiry and full-forward Shane Walsh from county champions The Nire.

The fixture forms the first part of a double-header at the Dungarvan venue with the senior quarter-final clash between the counties taking place afterwards at 7pm.

Waterford (Munster JFC v Cork): Kevin Dwane; Conor McCarthy, Ronan Cahill, Darach O'Cathasaigh; Conor Phelan, Oran Keevers, Darren Guiry; James O'Mahony, David Gartland; Cillian O'Keeffe, Conor McGrath, Shane O Ceallaigh; Brad Carroll, Shane Walsh, Paul O'Connor.