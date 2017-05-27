Brolly's 'death notice' of Derry football hurt Forester 27 May 2017





Derry's Neil Forester

Defender Neil Forester didn't see the funny side of Joe Brolly's 'Death Notice' of Derry football jibe following their Ulster SFC defeat to Tyrone 12 months ago.

The outspoken RTE pundit let his feelings on the state of the game in the Oak Leaf County be known in his own inimitable way but they subsequently bounced back to record qualifier victories over Louth, Meath and Cavan.

Following the win over the Breffni County, Forester tweeted a picture of Brolly's death notice, adding: 'Rumours of our death have been greatly exaggerated' #Character #Passion #Doire.'

Speaking to The Irish Independent ahead of tomorrow's Ulster SFC quarter-final, the Steelstown clubman recalled: “It does hurt, a wee bit.

“We went on, we beat Louth, Meath and Cavan. That death notice… One game! We were judged on one game last year!

“It was just something I took away and… It didn't sit well with me.

“I take great pride in playing for Derry. Maybe it's because I come from the city and there's not that many have done before.”