Team news: Murphy makes the Model cut 27 May 2017





Shaun Murphy has won his fitness battle and has been included in the Wexford team that will face Laois in the Leinster SHC quarter-final at O'Moore Park tomorrow.

The Oulart The Ballagh clubman has been handed the number five jersey by Davy Fitzgerald and his selectors.

Throw-in at Portlaoise is timed for 2pm.

Wexford (Leinster SHC v Laois) – Mark Fanning; Simon Donohoe, Liam Ryan, James Breen; Shaun Murphy, Matthew O'Hanlon, Diarmuid O'Keeffe; Eanna Martin, Aidan Nolan; Jack O'Connor, David Redmond, Harry Kehoe; Conor McDonald, Lee Chin, Paul Morris. Subs: Oliver O'Leary, Eoin Moore, Aaron Maddock, Andrew Kenny, Jack Guiney, Kevin Foley, David Dunne, Barry Carton, Liam Og McGovern, Shane Tomkins, Andrew Shore.