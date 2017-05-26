Team news: Laois make two enforced changes

26 May 2017

Clare's Oisin O'Brien with Willie Dunphy of Laois.
©INPHO/Donall Farmer.

Laois have made two enforced changes to their attack for Sunday's Leinster SHC showdown with Wexford at O'Moore Park.

After a successful round-robin series, winning all three games, Eamonnn Kelly's side must now face the Model County at the quarter-final stage.

Already without Cahir Healy (torn hamstring), the O'Moore men have been forced into making two changes from their most recent victory against Kerry with Ryan Mullaney (shoulder) and Patrick Whelan (torn hamstring) ruled out and their places going to John Lennon and Willie Dunphy.

Laois (Leinster SHC v Wexford): Enda Rowland; Lee Cleere, Leigh Bergin, Dwane Palmer; Ciaran Collier, Charles Dwyer, Matthew Whelan; Ross King, Patrick Purcell; Sean Downey, John Lennon, Willie Dunphy; Aaron Dunphy, Neil Foyle, Stephen Maher.




