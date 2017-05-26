Team news: Four debutants for Dubs
26 May 2017
Dublin's Eoghan Conroy.
©INPHO/Ryan Byrne.
Dublin have included four newcomers in their team for Sunday's Leinster SHC quarter-final meeting with Galway in Tullamore.
Making their championship bows for Ger Cunningham's charges are midfield duo Ben Quinn (Crumlin) and Sean Moran (Cuala), wing-forward Eoghan Conroy (St Maurs) and corner-forward Donal Burke (Na Fianna).
With his Ballyboden St Enda's club-mate Gary Maguire ruled out through suspension, Conor Dooley takes the goalkeeper's jersey. Na Fianna clubman Jonathan Treacy is expected to deputise for Dooley.
Dublin (Leinster SHC v Galway): Conor Dooley; Cian O'Callaghan, Eoghan O'Donnell, Oisin Gough; Chris Crummey, Liam Rushe, Shane Barrett; Ben Quinn, Sean Moran; Eoghan Conroy, Niall McMorrow, David Treacy; Donal Burke, Ryan O'Dwyer, Eamon Dillon.