Team news: Four debutants for Dubs 26 May 2017





Dublin's Eoghan Conroy.

©INPHO/Ryan Byrne. Dublin's Eoghan Conroy.©INPHO/Ryan Byrne.

Dublin have included four newcomers in their team for Sunday's Leinster SHC quarter-final meeting with Galway in Tullamore.

Making their championship bows for Ger Cunningham's charges are midfield duo Ben Quinn (Crumlin) and Sean Moran (Cuala), wing-forward Eoghan Conroy (St Maurs) and corner-forward Donal Burke (Na Fianna).

With his Ballyboden St Enda's club-mate Gary Maguire ruled out through suspension, Conor Dooley takes the goalkeeper's jersey. Na Fianna clubman Jonathan Treacy is expected to deputise for Dooley.

Dublin (Leinster SHC v Galway): Conor Dooley; Cian O'Callaghan, Eoghan O'Donnell, Oisin Gough; Chris Crummey, Liam Rushe, Shane Barrett; Ben Quinn, Sean Moran; Eoghan Conroy, Niall McMorrow, David Treacy; Donal Burke, Ryan O'Dwyer, Eamon Dillon.