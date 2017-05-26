Always close between Clare and Limerick, insists Collins 26 May 2017





Clare manager Colm Collins.

Clare manager Colm Collins says his players will need to be at their best if they are to overcome Limerick in Sunday’s Munster SFC quarter-final derby in Ennis.

The Banner men are 1/3 favourites to record back-to-back first round championship wins over the Shannonsiders, but their supremo doesn’t anticipate there being a wide margin between the two teams in two days’ time.

“Games between Clare and Limerick have always been very close,” Collins told The Clare Champion this week.

“If you go back to that brilliant Limerick team that were desperately unfortunate not to win a Munster championship, I remember them coming to Ennis and Clare almost turned them over.

“We know we’re going to have to be at our best to win this match. But that’s where we have to go. If you’re going to do well in the championship this is the time of year, you’ve got to be putting your performances together.

“I have the utmost faith in the players and I realise we are very lucky that we have such a talented group of players.”

Throw-in at Cusack Park is at 3.30pm.