'I certainly won't be back to steward ever again in Ballybofey' 26 May 2017





General view of the entrance to MacCumhaill Park in Ballybofey.

©INPHO/James Crombie. General view of the entrance to MacCumhaill Park in Ballybofey.©INPHO/James Crombie.

Donegal stewards weren’t happy after last Sunday’s Ulster SFC quarter-final victory over Antrim in Ballybofey, claiming that they did not receive customary meals.

Rory Gallagher’s side comfortably advanced to the semi-final with a 3-19 to 1-9 win over the Saffrons and speaking to the Donegal Democrat this week, one veteran steward explained that it had been the first time in 20 years that he did not get a meal after a big summer occasion at MacCumhaill Park.

“It’s not about the meal, it’s the principle of the thing,” he said. “It’s very disrespectful of people who were on their feet from before 12 noon until after 6 o’clock on Sunday evening.

“I was given a goodie bag that contained a bottle of water, an orange and Mars bar before I went out to work for the day. We always got a meal after a big championship game since I started stewarding first over 20 years ago.

“We didn’t get one every day and we didn’t expect to but on long days like Sunday, we always got sorted and it is not a case that we were looking for a four course meal or anything like it.

“I certainly won’t be back to steward ever again in Ballybofey.”

Donegal county board treasurer Cieran Kelly said he had no knowledge of the claims that were made, telling the Democrat: “I know nothing about it and I have no comment to make on the matter.”