Team news: Rebels unveil junior side 26 May 2017





Cork's Ryan Harkin.

©INPHO/Donall Farmer. Cork's Ryan Harkin.©INPHO/Donall Farmer.

Cork have unveiled their team for tomorrow's Munster JFC quarter-final against Waterford at Fraher Field (throw-in 5pm).

Goalkeeper Anthony Casey, right corner-back Kieran Histon, midfielder Ronan O’Toole and wing-forwards Ryan Harkin and Don O’Driscoll all lined out for the Rebels in last year's All-Ireland U21 final defeat to Mayo.

The game will be played as part of a double-header at the Dungarvan venue with the senior quarter-final clash between the counties taking place afterwards at 7pm.

Cork (Munster JFC v Waterford): Anthony Casey; Kieran Histon, Peter Murphy, Paraic Clancy; Darren O'Regan, Bart Daly, John Cronin; Micheal O Laoire, Ronan O’Toole; Ryan Harkin, Killian O’Hanlon, Don O’Driscoll; Eoghan Buckley, Seamus Hickey, Anthony O’Connor.

Subs: Anthony Kidney, Diarmuid Colfer, Lorcan O’Neill, David O’Neill, Jason Collins, Roy Downey, Mark Healy, Sean T O’Sullivan, Matthew Bradley.