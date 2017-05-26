Team news: Rebels unveil junior side

26 May 2017

Cork's Ryan Harkin.
Cork have unveiled their team for tomorrow's Munster JFC quarter-final against Waterford at Fraher Field (throw-in 5pm).

Goalkeeper Anthony Casey, right corner-back Kieran Histon, midfielder Ronan O’Toole and wing-forwards Ryan Harkin and Don O’Driscoll all lined out for the Rebels in last year's All-Ireland U21 final defeat to Mayo.

The game will be played as part of a double-header at the Dungarvan venue with the senior quarter-final clash between the counties taking place afterwards at 7pm.

Cork (Munster JFC v Waterford): Anthony Casey; Kieran Histon, Peter Murphy, Paraic Clancy; Darren O'Regan, Bart Daly, John Cronin; Micheal O Laoire, Ronan O’Toole; Ryan Harkin, Killian O’Hanlon, Don O’Driscoll; Eoghan Buckley, Seamus Hickey, Anthony O’Connor.

Subs: Anthony Kidney, Diarmuid Colfer, Lorcan O’Neill, David O’Neill, Jason Collins, Roy Downey, Mark Healy, Sean T O’Sullivan, Matthew Bradley.




