Galway need a 'rock-solid performance', says Lane 26 May 2017





Former three-time All-Ireland winner Noel Lane says Galway need to lay down a marker against Dublin on Sunday with a “rock-solid performance”.

Speaking to the Connacht Tribune this week, the former Tribe boss feels that Micheál Donoghue’s side are more than capable of backing up last month’s league victory with an All-Ireland success in September, but outlined that they should look to hit the ground running this weekend.

“No, there is no mystery. There is no long grass. Galway are here to win…there is no hiding place…and we don’t need one either,” Lane stated.

“What people write or say should not matter to the management and squad. It’s what goes on inside the camp in Athenry that counts.

“It has to be ferocious…fighting like tigers…but still learning to be best friends, like one big family. Not easy to achieve but that’s what it takes.

“Look at Connacht rugby last year under Pat Lam when they conclusively proved that the collective was much greater than the sum of the parts.”

He added: “What we need on Sunday against Dublin is a rock-solid performance. It doesn’t have to be flashy or spectacular but it needs to be consistent from start to finish. Let’s have no complacency, so a solid job, and move on to the next task.”

Throw-in for Sunday's Leinster SHC quarter-final in Tullamore at 4pm.