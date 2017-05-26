Keenan ready for 'biggest challenge' 26 May 2017





Derry's Niall Keenan.

Derry's Niall Keenan.

Derry full-back Niall Keenan has described Sunday’s Ulster SFC quarter-final against Tyrone as “the biggest game” of his playing career.

The 20-year-old Castledawson man was brought into the Oak Leafers squad by manager Damian Barton at the start of 2017, impressing in the number three jersey and is expected to make his senior championship bow this weekend.

“This is without doubt the biggest challenge that I’ve faced as part of the senior set-up,” Keenan is quoted saying by the Derry Journal.

“All the league games were very competitive and a good experience but nothing compares to the championship.

“It will be the biggest game that I’ve ever faced, it’s as simple as that. I’ve played in a few big games before and I feel that they will all serve me well but this is a new experience.

“It’s a massive challenge but it’s one that I’m ready for, and there’s nothing but excitement looking ahead to it.”