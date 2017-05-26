SFC previews: Cork and Tyrone enter fray 26 May 2017





McGovern Park, Ruislip is ready for its reopening on Sunday as London face Leitrim in the Connacht senior football championship quarter-final.

Here are our previews for the four senior football championship clashes taking place at the weekend.

Saturday, May 27th

Munster SFC quarter-final

Waterford v Cork, Fraher Field, 7pm

Waterford start this year’s Munster senior football championship as 1500/1 underdogs and they’ll have it all to do in the competition’s opener on Saturday evening when Cork come to Dungarvan.

These two haven’t crossed paths since 2011 when the Rebels – defending All-Ireland champions at the time - inflicted an 18-point trouncing on the Deise men and you’d have to go way back to 1960 for the last time the latter beat the former in championship football.

Saturday evening sees Peader Healy’s side travel to Fraher Field as colossal 1/33 favourites to set-up a semi-final rematch with Tipperary, who shocked the men from Leeside on their route to an unlikely All-Ireland semi-final appearance last season.

Under the rule of Tom McGlinchey for a third season, Waterford earned just two wins from their seven games in Division 4 of the Allianz League and don’t look like adding a third to their tally for the year this weekend against the men from Leeside.

Cork only managed two wins themselves during the league, having drawn in three of their outings in the spring, but should record victory by a comfortable margin this weekend as they look like being streets ahead of the opposition.

Verdict: Cork

Sunday, May 28th

Ulster SFC quarter-final

Derry v Tyrone, Celtic Park, 2pm - RTE/BBC

Tyrone begin their defence of The Anglo-Celt Cup by making the short trip to Derry on Sunday afternoon.

Mickey Harte’s men laid down a marker against the Oak Leafers 12 months ago, hammering them 3-14 to 0-12, and they revisit Celtic Park this weekend knowing that the hosts will be keen to avoid a similar outcome.

Derry boss Damian Barton has said that his team must represent themselves better than last year in the build-up to this one and while they have the calibre of players to do so in the likes of Mark Lynch and Chrissy McKagiue, the team’s league form this past spring contradicts it.

Bar drawing with Dublin and defeating Monaghan, Tyrone’s league exploits weren’t all that flattering but they’ll still start 2018 two divisions above their neighbours and should demonstrate the gulf between the two teams on Sunday.

Even with home advantage, Derry are priced at 4/1 for an upset this weekend and while some may fancy those odds as generous for a local derby, the loss of high calibre attacker James Kielt for the hosts should be factored into consideration.

Verdict: Tyrone

Connacht SFC quarter-final

London v Leitrim, Ruislip, 3pm

Leitrim boss Brendan Guckian has opted for youth in his attack for Sunday’s game at Ruislip, naming no fewer than five debutants in the front lines.

With luckless marquee forward Emlyn Mulligan on the sidelines with a knee injury, it’ll be up to the likes of U21 stars Ryan O’Rourke and Keith Beirne to try and step up to the plate and make sure things go according to plan in the English capital.

London only managed one win (against Carlow) in the league, finishing bottom of Division 4, but manager Ciaran Deely feels they’re ready to deliver a 13/8 upset.

“We need to make sure we're still in the game after 60 minutes and give ourselves an opportunity to put Leitrim under serious pressure in the closing stages,” Deely told the Irish Post this week.

Having impressed in defeat to Galway back in March in the Connacht U21FC, Leitrim’s young guns should deliver this weekend.

Verdict: Leitrim

Munster SFC quarter-final

Clare v Limerick, Cusack Park, 3.30pm

These two neighbouring counties go to war again on Sunday after last year’s corresponding fixture saw Clare coming away from Limerick with a three-point win.

The Banner men have home advantage this time round and will be keen for another long summer run, having been one of the surprise packages in last year’s race for the Sam Maguire which saw them reach August’s quarter-finals.

Ace attackers David Tubridy and Eoin Cleary have had a lot to do with Colm Collins’ side making such headway in recent seasons and the team’s ability consolidate their Division 2 status this past spring, having earned promotion as Division 3 champions 12 months previous, bodes well ahead of their championship opener in Ennis.

Limerick scored four wins in the league this season but still missed out on promotion from Division 4, with three teams finishing above them, and don’t look like putting an early dent in their neighbours’ championship ambitions.

The winners here are set to face champions Kerry as massive outsiders in the semi-finals on June 11th.

Verdict: Clare