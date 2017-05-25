'There hasn't been much between us' 25 May 2017





Galway's Joe Canning before the Walsh Cup semi-final versus Dublin at Parnell Park.

Joe Canning says he expects the scoring margin between Galway and Dublin to be closer than some others might expected this weekend.

Having delivered the Division 1 league title in emphatic fashion with a 16-point victory over Tipperary last month, the Tribesmen are 1/4 favourites to send Ger Cunningham’s team into the qualifiers in Tullamore on Sunday.

The last time these two met in the championship it was Galway that progressed comfortably after a replay in 2015 on route to the All-Ireland SHC final and Canning admits that there are some nerves ahead of this Leinster SHC quarter-final.

"No matter who you're playing, you're always worried. And I think that comes with being a sportsperson,” the Portumna star is quoted saying by the Irish Mirror.

"You could never go into anything 100 per cent sure this is going to happen. That's the beauty of sport, you don't know what will happen on any given day.

"And down through the years, especially the last number of years, there hasn't been much between us.

"Like in 2015, when we played at Croke Park, Dublin should have beaten us that day, without a doubt - there's no point in saying otherwise. And we got a few goals in the replay and kind of won the game. But apart from that, they beat us well in a Leinster final, and other days we've beaten them.

"So there's been good games between us over the last number of years, and it will be the same in Tullamore."