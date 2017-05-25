Team news: Two newcomers for Limerick 25 May 2017





Limerick manager Billy Lee.

©INPHO/Cathal Noonan. Limerick manager Billy Lee.©INPHO/Cathal Noonan.

Billy Lee has included two debutants in his Limerick team for Sunday’s Munster senior football championship quarter-final against Clare.

Fr Casey club mates Daniel Daly and David Ward come in for their championship debuts at right corner-back and centre field respectively, while St Senans’ James Naughton makes his first start in the competition having come on in last year’s qualifier defeat to Cork.

Darragh Treacy of St Kiernan partners Ward in the middle of the park as the Shannonsiders look for their first Munster championship win since 2012.

Seamus O’Carroll and Ger Collins are named in the full-forward line and make their respective returns to the starting team since the loss to the Rebels last July.

Throw-in at Cusack Park in Ennis is at 3.30pm.

Limerick (Munster SFC v Clare): Donal O’Sullivan; Daniel Daly, Johnny McCarthy, Sean O’Dea; Paul White, Iain Corbett, Brian Fanning; Darragh Treacy, David Ward; Peter Nash, James Naughton, Garrett Noonan; Seamus O’Carroll, Danny Neville, Ger Collins