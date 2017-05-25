Team news: Mulligan not included for London 25 May 2017





London manager Ciaran Deely.

©INPHO/Gerry McManus. London manager Ciaran Deely.©INPHO/Gerry McManus.

London manager Ciaran Deely has revealed his starting 15 for Sunday’s Connacht senior football championship quarter-final against Leitrim.

There is no place for ex-Tyrone star Owen Mulligan despite the three-time All-Ireland winner having played for the Exiles in a recent challenge match against Waterford. It has been speculated that the Cookstown native could play some part in Ruislip on Sunday as the home side look to upset 13/8 odds against Brendan Guckian’s men.

German-born forward Mark Gottsche, who represented Galway in the 2008 National League, starts on ‘the 40’ and is flanked by Garryowen’s Eoin Murray and Jarlath Branagan of Parnells.

Gottsche’s Tír Chonaill Gaels club mate Killian Butler is named at number 15, while Colin Dunne and Ryan Jones occupy the central positions in defence and Cathal Óg Greene and Liam Gavaghan partner each other at midfield.

Throw-in at Ruislip is at 3pm.

London (Connacht SFC v Leitrim): Gavin McEvoy; Philip Butler, Colin Dunne, Conor O’Neill; Marc Jordan, Ryan Jones, Ciaran Dunne; Cathal Óg Greene, Liam Gavaghan; Eoin Murray, Mark Gottsche, Jarlath Branagan; Rory Mason, Conor Doran, Killian Butler