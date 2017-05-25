Cats trio return to action 25 May 2017





©INPHO/Morgan Treacy. Kilkenny's Ger Aylward.©INPHO/Morgan Treacy.

Kilkenny supporters have been boosted by the return of three key players ahead of their Leinster SHC campaign.

Last weekend, in the latest round of club action, Michael Fennelly, Ger Aylward and Kevin Kelly all lined out for their respective clubs.

Fennelly has put a nightmare nine months behind him as he has recovered from a ruptured Achilles tendon.

The former All-Star lined out at midfield for Ballyhale Shamrocks and played for the full 60 minutes as they defeated James Stephens in the senior hurling league.

Glenmore's Aylward made an excellent return to action after he was out for seven months with a cruciate injury, as he scored 3-01 in his side's win over a Tullaroan side still minus the services of Padraig Walsh, who is set for another few weeks on the sideline.

Despite scoring 0-10 for St Patrick's, Kelly was on the losing side, but he also made it through the game without any reaction to the hamstring injury that has hampered him in recent months.

However, there was some bad news for Brian Cody as Robert Lennon limped off with a leg injury, but early suggestions is that the Bennettsbridge man will be fit for the clash against either Wexford or Laois on June 10th.