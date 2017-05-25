Mulligan writes off Derry's chances 25 May 2017





Owen Mulligan in action for Tyrone in 2010.

Ex-Tyrone forward Owen Mulligan says he can’t see Derry upsetting his native county on Sunday, highlighting the Oak Leafers’ struggles in recent times.

Damian Barton’s charges were relegated from Division 2 of the National League last month and described the team’s 11-point defeat to the Red Hands in last summer’s Ulster SFC quarter-final as "an annihilation”.

The Cookstown man also questioned the commitment of some of the Derry players in comparison to that of former county greats like Enda Muldoon and Sean Marty Lockhart.

“There’s a lot of politics in Derry football. You hear about it the whole time with clubs rowing and lads not wanting to play for the county,” Mulligan is quoted saying by The Irish News.

“That’s not right and I don’t see how a team can compete when they’re carrying that kind of baggage.

“Back in my day, the likes of Enda Muldoon, Paddy Bradley and Sean Marty Lockhart would’ve died for the jersey. You definitely can’t say the same about the current crop.

“It was an annihilation last year and Derry looked as though they were about to apologise for being there. Crazy! They also looked massively, massively out of shape in that contest compared to our last who are pure athletes.

“I can only see one result on Sunday and that’s a Tyrone win.”