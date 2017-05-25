Breen points to work-rate 25 May 2017





Tipperary's Michael Breen.

Tipperary centre forward Michael Breen is in no doubt that they need to up their work rate if they are to defend their All-Ireland SHC title.

The Premier County embark on the All-Ireland qualifiers following their Munster SHC quarterfinal defeat to Cork last Sunday.

In what has been widely regarded as one of the best games of hurling in recent memory, Cork showed a great appetite to run out winners.

Now, Tipp must regroup and plan for the qualifiers and Breen, who scored 0-06 from play against the Rebels, stressed to the Tipperary Star that they have to work harder than ever if they are to retain their title.

“Work rate is the only thing that we can do now – we have to get back to Dr Morris (Park), get back to Semple and just work our socks off,” stated Breen.

“It was tough coming in as number one from last year, but last year is over. We have an 'X' on our backs now and we have to come up with something new for the rest of the year.

“We were not good enough against Cork and the Munster championship is over for Tipperary. So it is all about the next day now.”