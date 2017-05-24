Wanted: Manager for Antrim's U-21s hurlers 24 May 2017





The launch of the Bord Gais All-Ireland U-21 HC took place yesterday but Antrim's preparations are on hold because they have yet to appoint a manager.

Christy McNaughton made the revelation when speaking to the media at the launch.

“We haven't even got together yet because we still have no manager,” the son of Saffrons legend, Terence 'Sambo' McNaughton, revealed to The Irish Daily Star.

“You can't really prepare. I was really hoping this year we could have a really good go at it. I've been asking around and nobody seems to be really interested. I don't know why.

“The Derry game is July 19. There's still a bit of time if someone came in now but I was talking to one of the Galway lads and they've been training since February and they don't play until August.

“Maybe someone might turn up for the match. It's not even funny.

“The other boys on the senior panel are trying to talk my da into taking it.

“That's probably what will happen. Someone from the senior management will do it.”