Murphy boost for Model 24 May 2017





©INPHO/Ken Sutton. Shaun Murphy of Wexford leaves the pitch injured.©INPHO/Ken Sutton.

Wexford have received an injury boost ahead of their Leinster SHC quarterfinal against Laois on Sunday.

There were massive fitness doubts over Shaun Murphy who was rated as extremely doubtful for the clash against the O'Moore County.

However, the Oulart The Ballagh clubman is set to be available for the clash and take up his sweeper role this weekend.

Murphy was outstanding in that position throughout the league and manager Davy Fitzgerald will be delighted to have him available for the Laois clash.

Meanwhile, goalkeeper Mark Fanning is expected to overcome a hand injury sustained during their warm weather training camp in Portugal.

However, definitely out of this Saturday's clash are Damien Reck and Willie Devereux who have ankle ligaments and hamstring injuries respectively.

Corner back James Breen is also struggling to be fit as he recovers from concussion.

Long term absentees Liam Og McGovern, Andrew Shore and Shane Tomkins are all on the verge of returning to action, but the Laois game is expected to come too soon for all three.