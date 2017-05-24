'Puke football' - I was wrong, admits Spillane 24 May 2017





Pat Spillane. Pat Spillane.

14 years later, Pat Spillane has held his hands up and admitted that he didn't give Tyrone the credit they deserved for their 2003 All-Ireland SFC success.

The RTE pundit infamously branded the Red Hands' tactics as 'puke football' following their breakthrough victory over the Kingdom but now he has seen the error of his ways.

“You look at Kerry this year. Against Monaghan and Mayo they were bullied,” he remarked to The Irish Daily Star.

“Andy they had been bullied out of it physically and mentally by Dublin. This year, in the (League) final and in Tralee, they weren't and the Dubs didn't like it.

“We always thought that when Kerry got to Croke Park you leave Kerry play football. We should be allowed to play football.

“And maybe it's my own fault as well that I criticised Tyrone at the time and puke football and all that.

“What they were doing was spot on because they were the first ever team from Ulster to come to Croke Park and say, 'We're not going to stand back and admire these boys. We're going to get into them'.

“And they did and they upset us and we didn't like it.”

He added: “We still don't like it and maybe I would accept criticism that I didn't give them the credit they deserved for their All-Ireland victory, which was well deserved.”