Goal hero in Meath SFC exposes loophole 23 May 2017





A Meath club footballer found himself in the right place at the right time on two separate occasions this past week to help his club to victory in two different championship competitions.

Ryan Farnham was the toast of Gaeil Colmcille last Thursday night after his injury-time goal propelled the Kells club to a dramatic 1-11 to 0-11 win over Wolfe Tones in the opening round of the Meath senior football championship.

Farnham had come on as a blood substitute in injury-time and his two-minute contribution in Athboy saw him land the game winner from 14 yards before being withdrawn for the bloodied team mate that he had replaced.

Four days later the 24-year-old lined out in the Junior B championship, top-scoring with 1-4 in his club’s 16-point win over Dunboyne.

While some might have asked how a player could represent his club in a lower grade championship than the one he’d played in earlier in the week, the fact is that Farnham’s participation as a temporary substitute on the Thursday left him eligible to play again on Monday night under rule 6.19 (4).

Should Gaeil Colmcille’s new scoring hero partake in the next round of the senior championship against Summerhill in any capacity bar a temporary sub’s role then his thus far impressive Junior B championship exploits for the season will be over.