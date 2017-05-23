Nash praises Rebel young guns 23 May 2017





Anthony Nash celebrates a Cork score.

Anthony Nash celebrates a Cork score.

Anthony Nash has saluted the Cork youngsters who contributed so handsomely to the Rebels' stunning victory over Tipperary in Thurles.

Manager Kieran Kingston set out with five championship debutants in his starting XV, while another rookie, Michael Cahalane, came off the bench to supply the match-winning goal. Veteran custodian Nash wa fulsome in his praise for the way the younger lads conducted themselves in the Semple Stadium cauldron:

"The one thing I would say about those fellas’ that have come in is that they trained very, very well. Our training sessions have been excellent," he told RTE. "The best thing about it is there’s a great bond in the panel. Everyone gets on with one another and we seem to be all going the one way.

"The young fellas have come in and gelled and the one thing we’re saying is that it’s a panel. We don’t look at the age. If you’re good enough you’re old enough. Anyone making their debut is fantastic and to get a win on your debut is fantastic. It was great for them and I was delighted for them.

"There’s no secret about it, a team that works hard tends to come out on top and we’ve been working very hard."