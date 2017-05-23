DJ: six teams in running for Liam 23 May 2017





Cork's Shane Kingston celebrates after scoring a goal against Tipperary.

DJ Carey says there are six counties in contention for the Liam MacCarthy Cup following Cork's sensational victory over Tipperary.

Although adding that Waterford will prefer to face the Rebels rather than the Premier County for a place in the Munster decider, Carey says the Leesiders must now be viewed as genuine contenders:

"Ultimately Cork were deserving winners and the result has really turned the championship upside down with Tipperary consigned to the first round of the qualifiers," the Kilkenny legend writes in The Irish Daily Mirror.

"At the outset most would have surmised that five teams could win the All-Ireland. Maybe there are now six. I wasn’t necessarily surprised at how good Cork were as they have shown patches of the quality that they undoubtedly possess on various days. But this time they gave a performance from the first whistle to the last.

"However, while I think that Cork now come into the reckoning, if I was from Waterford I wouldn’t be too downbeat about Sunday’s outcome. Who would Derek McGrath rather have faced out of the two teams? Cork,undoubtedly.

"It’s going to be a massive game between them on June 18th with Cork coming on the back of a huge victory after placing all their cards on the table, as you have to in the championship, with Waterford now having a full four weeks to work on what they saw."