Royals' "season on the line" 23 May 2017





Meath's Brian Power is put under pressure against Louth in the O'Byrne Cup semi final at Pairc Tailteann Meath's Brian Power is put under pressure against Louth in the O'Byrne Cup semi final at Pairc Tailteann

Meath manager Andy McEntee has made no attempt to downplay the importance of his side's Leinster SFC quarter-final against Louth on Sunday week.

The Royals face a tricky clash with their neighbours in Parnell Park and McEntee admits that there will be nowhere to hide if the result goes against his team:

"Our season is on the line," he told The Irish Daily Mirror. "Everybody feels we’ve done a certain amount of work, we’ve a bit of momentum coming from the end of the league. It’s all on the line in two weeks’ time so I’d be very disappointed if it meant more to them than it did to us."

Admitting that Meath were "bullied" by the Wee County in the O'Byrne Cup, McEntee adds: “There’s always the difficulty when you train well and you prepare well and everybody’s doing their work that you go out onto the pitch and you think it’s automatically going to happen.

“That’s where I think we found ourselves on a couple of occasions because lads felt we’re in good shape here, everything’s right, we know what we’re expected to do. You go out and you just expect it to happen by itself. That’s not the case. Every game is different and you have to make it happen.”