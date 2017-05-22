'Banty' rues dismissals 22 May 2017





Wexford manager Seamus McEnaney.

Wexford manager Seamus McEnaney.

Seamus McEnaney stopped short of criticising referee Fergal Kelly after Wexford's surprise defeat to Carlow.

The Model County lost their captain Daithi Waters to a black card in the 18th minute, whiel Eoghan Nolan was sent off on a second yellow 11 minutes into the second half.

"I'm very disappointed because I felt with 12 or 14 minutes to go, we'd a free-kick to put the sides level. I felt we could have pushed on," the Wexford manager said.

"Then we lost Eoghan Nolan, who was having a serious influence on the game for us. I don't really want to talk about the performance of Fergal Kelly because I've enough problems of my own without worrying about all his problems."

'Banty' had no issue with the result, adding: "We allowed them to score 2-17. You can't concede that and hope to win."

Meanwhile, Wexford goal-scorer PJ Banville has criticised The Sunday Game's lack of analysis on the sending offs on Twitter.