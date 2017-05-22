Creedon glad to put league behind him 22 May 2017





Laois manager Peter Creedon.

©INPHO/Tommy Grealy. Laois manager Peter Creedon.©INPHO/Tommy Grealy.

Laois boss Peter Creedon was pleased to put a disappointing Allianz League campaign behind him with a resounding Leinster SFC first round victory over Longford.

The O'Moore County suffered the ignominy of relegation to Division 4 in the spring, but showed a welcome return to form in putting 4-15 past their hapless midland rivals at O'Moore Park to set up a quarter-final date with Kildare.

"It was a good win considering the league wasn't overly good for us," Creedon told the Irish Daily Mirror.

"We really knuckled down between the league and the championship.

"Getting Brendan Quigley back to midfield helped. He put them under pressure on his own, particularly under the kick-out in the first half. Colm Begley had a great game too.

"There's work to be done. We weren't perfect either."