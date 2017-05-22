Cats welcome back trio 22 May 2017





Kilkenny's Ger Aylward.

©INPHO/Morgan Treacy. Kilkenny's Ger Aylward.©INPHO/Morgan Treacy.

The Fennelly brothers, Michael and Colin, along with Ger Aylward, resumed training with Kilkenny yesterday after long injury layoffs.

The trio's return is a boost for the Cats as they step up their preparations for a Leinster SHC semi-final against either Wexford or Laois on June 10. Former Hurler of the Year Michael Fennelly has been out of action since rupturing an Achilles tendon in last August's All-Ireland semi-final replay against Waterford, while Colin missed most of the Allianz League after having a nose operation.

Meanwhile, Aylward scored 3-1 for Glenmore against Tullaroan on Saturday in what was his first appearance for his club since last October.

According to the Irish Daily Star, Padraig Walsh and Richie Leahy are unlikely to be fit for the provincial semi-final due to ankle and hamstring injuries respectively.