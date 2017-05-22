GAA tweets of the week 22 May 2017





Carlow celebrate after defeating Wexford in the Leinster SFC ©INPHO/Tommy Dickson Carlow celebrate after defeating Wexford in the Leinster SFC ©INPHO/Tommy Dickson

The championship is back and what a weekend it was.

Sad trip home from Carlow after that defeat...Daithi's Black Card was a joke! Gaa should reward Carlow and hold the Dublin game in Dr Cullen — Anthony Masterson (@antomasterson1) May 21, 2017

Some performance and some win for @Carlow_GAA well done to all. Big day out coming up too — Tomás Ó Sé (@tomas5ky) May 21, 2017

Ouch! Diarmuid O'Connor spills some blood during Mayo's clash with Sligo in Castlebar pic.twitter.com/Eg1ReYDsWU — Stephen McCarthy (@sportsfilesteve) May 21, 2017

What a boring sport the game of hurling is...only the meagre 30 scores in 35mins #GAA #TippvCork #KeepItComing — Shane Walsh (@shane147walsh) May 21, 2017

Some memories leaving for a double header today with the brother. Stuff that really matters. pic.twitter.com/tf8CPMU8HH — Daniel St Ledger (@DanStL89) May 21, 2017

Asked Aidan O Shea for a selfie. Having none of it #justiceforaidan #gaa pic.twitter.com/Sy3G7bupQ6 — Emlyn Mulligan (@emlynmulligan) May 21, 2017