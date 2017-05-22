Kenny lauds Rebels' young guns 22 May 2017





Cork's Darragh Fitzgibbon with teammate Bill Cooper is tackled by Ronan Maher of Tipperary.

©INPHO/Cathal Noonan.

The breathtaking debut performances of Cork's Shane Kingston, Mark Coleman and Darragh Fitzgibbon against Tipperary didn't come as any surprise to Tom Kenny.

As joint-manager of the UCC Freshers hurling team along with fellow 2004 and '05 All-Ireland winner Seán Óg Ó hAilpín this year, Kenny knew what they were capable of.

"From having first-hand experience with Shane Kingston, Mark Coleman and Darragh Fitzgibbon in UCC this year, they are phenomenal players," the Grenagh clubman told RTÉ GAA podcast.

"They are great players with the hurleys in terms of their stick work. You could see that in the striking. Mark Coleman hit some great balls across the field to Seamus Harnedy who picked off some great scores.

"It was great for the players, the fans and management."

Beating the All-Ireland champions is sure to send expectations soaring in Cork ahead of next month's Munster SHC semi-final against Waterford.

"That was baby steps into a new Cork team being developed," Kenny continued.

"Last year we spoke about how Cork performances weren’t up to scratch and the results were showing that, but from when the team was announced, there was a lot of hope on Leeside.

"It was a great performance."