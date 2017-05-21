Gallagher to demand improvement from his Donegal players 21 May 2017





Donegal manager Rory Gallagher.

©INPHO/Presseye/Trevor Lucy. Donegal manager Rory Gallagher.©INPHO/Presseye/Trevor Lucy.

Despite dishing out a 16 point defeat to Antrim, Rory Gallagher wasn't overly happy with the performance of his Donegal players in MacCumhaill Park today.

“We're very pleased to be in the next round but it was a poor game which never really caught fire,” he told BBC Sport shortly after their 3-19 to 1-9 victory. “It was a wee bit stop-start in the second half but we were well in control.”

The three goals scored by Jamie Brennan, Paddy McGrath and Paddy McBrearty were highlights from a Donegal perspective.

“They were good goals, we've a lot of good players. The reality is we're operating in Division 1 the last number of years, Antrim went down to Division 4.

“We feel we've got very good footballers but, look, the goals probably brightened up the whole day.”

Gallagher and the Tir Chonaill men now advance a semi-final clash with the winners of Tyrone v Derry.

“The championship is the acid test, there'll be tougher days ahead. I'm sure the next day against Tyrone or Derry will give us a better reflection of where we are at.

“Either way it's going to be a local derby. We're looking forward to going into Celtic Park to watch it but, at the same time, we'd be conscious of our own display, we have to be better.”