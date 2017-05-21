Gallagher to demand improvement from his Donegal players

21 May 2017

Donegal manager Rory Gallagher.
©INPHO/Presseye/Trevor Lucy.

Despite dishing out a 16 point defeat to Antrim, Rory Gallagher wasn't overly happy with the performance of his Donegal players in MacCumhaill Park today.

“We're very pleased to be in the next round but it was a poor game which never really caught fire,” he told BBC Sport shortly after their 3-19 to 1-9 victory. “It was a wee bit stop-start in the second half but we were well in control.”

The three goals scored by Jamie Brennan, Paddy McGrath and Paddy McBrearty were highlights from a Donegal perspective.

“They were good goals, we've a lot of good players. The reality is we're operating in Division 1 the last number of years, Antrim went down to Division 4.

“We feel we've got very good footballers but, look, the goals probably brightened up the whole day.”

Gallagher and the Tir Chonaill men now advance a semi-final clash with the winners of Tyrone v Derry.

“The championship is the acid test, there'll be tougher days ahead. I'm sure the next day against Tyrone or Derry will give us a better reflection of where we are at.

“Either way it's going to be a local derby. We're looking forward to going into Celtic Park to watch it but, at the same time, we'd be conscious of our own display, we have to be better.”




Most Read Stories

Fergus Connolly: As long as I'm alive Mayo will never win an All-Ireland

As it Happened: Sunday Match Tracker

Stephen Rochford on 'the most talked about cool down in the history of the GAA'

"I am nothing but grateful to Tadhg for all that he has done for me"

Ulster SFC: Donegal tear Saffrons to shreds

Leinster SFC: Broderick hits 0-10 as Carlow stun Slayneysiders


Android app on Google Play