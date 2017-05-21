"I am nothing but grateful to Tadhg for all that he has done for me" 21 May 2017





Former Kerry minor captain Mark O'Connor has taken Tomas O Se to task over his criticism of Tadhg Kennelly's role in recruiting the cream of the gaelic football crop for the AFL.

With Kerry minor sensation David Clifford reported to be very much on the AFL's radar, O Se aired his views on his former Kingdom team-mate's involvement in his weekly Irish Independent column yesterday.

“If I met him tomorrow I'd say straight up: 'Tadhg, I've nothing against you personally. But I hate what you're doing'.

“A lot of Tadhg's former teammates are sick of this too, they just don't feel comfortable saying it. But I think [David] Clifford leaving would be the straw that broke the camel's back.”

He added that there “people in Dingle heartbroken” as a result of O'Connor's decision to try his luck in the oval ball code.

In response, O'Connor, who made a first senior start for Geelong last weekend, tweeted: “I don't like to get involved in these arguments but I think it's about time to give my point of view. I'm disappointed that people can't see the positive impact that Tadhg has had on my life.

“Protecting players from Australian clubs” would also be protecting me from all that I've gained here in my short time with Geelong and Australia. If you “can't blame young men for following their dreams abroad”, then surely you can't blame the man that makes those dreams a reality.

“I am nothing but grateful to Tadhg for all that he has done for me. It bothers me that a man can give young people a golden ticket in life only to be abused for it. That's not right.”