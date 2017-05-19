Team news: Five debutants for Rebels 19 May 2017





Cork's Shane Kingston celebrates.

©INPHO/Morgan Treacy. Cork's Shane Kingston celebrates.©INPHO/Morgan Treacy.

Manager Kieran Kingston's son Shane is one of five players set to be handed their first championship starts against Tipperary at Semple Stadium on Sunday.

The Douglas youngster along with Mark Coleman (Blarney) will make their Munster SHC bows at left half-forward and left half-back respectively, while left corner-back Colm Spillane, midfielder Darragh Fitzgibbon and left corner-forward Luke Meade are all newcomers to the championship scene.

Kingston and Coleman were introduced as substitutes in last year's All-Ireland qualifier defeat to Wexford in Thurles.

Nine of the starting 15 began the 0-22 to 0-13 defeat to Tipperary at this stage twelve months ago.

Cork (Munster SHC v Tipperary): Anthony Nash; Stephen McDonnell, Damian Cahalane, Colm Spillane; Christopher Joyce, Mark Ellis, Mark Coleman; Bill Cooper, Darragh Fitzgibbon; Seamus Harnedy, Conor Lehane, Shane Kingston; Alan Cadogan, Patrick Horgan, Luke Meade.

Subs: Patrick Collins, Conor O'Sullivan, Killian Burke, Lorcan McLoughlin, Chris O'Leary, Brian Lawton, Dean Brosnan, Luke O'Farrell, Michael Cahalane, Michael O'Halloran, Cormac Murphy.