Team news: Creedon reveals strong hand 19 May 2017





Laois' Brendan Quigley.

©INPHO/Ryan Byrne. Laois' Brendan Quigley.©INPHO/Ryan Byrne.

Laois boss Peter Creedon has revealed a strong starting 15 for Sunday's Leinster SFC opener against Longford at O'Moore Park.

Following an injury hit league campaign which resulted in relegation to the bottom tier for the first time in 50 years, the O'Moore County welcome back a number of key players including midfielder Brendan Quigley who was sidelined for most of the spring.

Timahoe stalwart Quigley partners Kevin Meaney in the middle for what will be his first competitive start in the county colours this season, meanwhile, corner-back Padraig McMahon will make his first championship appearance in three years.

Donie Kingston and John O'Loughlin have also shaken off their recent injury problems and are named in the full-forward beside Evan O'Carroll.

Laois (Leinster SFC v Longford): Graham Brody; Damien O'Connor, Denis Booth, Padraig McMahon; Darren Strong, Colm Begley, Stephen Attride; Brendan Quigley, Kevin Meaney; Alan Farrell, David Conway, Niall Donoher; Evan O'Carroll, Donal Kingston, John O'Loughlin.