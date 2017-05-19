Thurles to host Waterford v Cork / Tipp semi-final

19 May 2017

Tipperary and Cork players walk behind the band during the pre-match parade before the side's 2016 Munster quarter-final clash at Semple Stadium.
©INPHO/Cathal Noonan.

The winner of Sunday's Munster SHC quarter-final between Tipperary and Cork at Semple Stadium will return to Thurles for a semi-final joust with Waterford on Sunday, June 18.

The Munster Council confirmed the venue today. Semple Stadium will also host the other semi-final between Limerick and Clare on Sunday, June 4.

 




