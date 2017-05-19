Team news: Kildare minors reshuffle deck 19 May 2017





Kildare boss Gay Campbell has reshuffled his deck for tomorrow's Leinster MFC quarter-final showdown with Laois in Newbridge.

The starting 15 named for the visit of the O'Moore County to St Conleth's Park shows four changes from the one that lined out in the 2-13 to 0-9 opening round victory over Carlow last month.

Lee Loughnane and Niall O'Connor replace Jack Travers and Ben Carroll in defence, James Carey takes over from Cian McQuillan in midfield and Jack Cully starts ahead of Jack Barrett in the full-forward line.

Kildare (Leinster MFC v Laois): Aaron O'Neill; Daniel Reilly, Mark Barrett, Lee Loughnane; Adam Cronin, Niall O'Connor, Darragh Ryan; James Carey, David Kelly; Brian McDonnell, Niall O'Sullivan, Findlay Nairn; Shane O'Sullivan, Jack Cully, Darragh Kirwan.