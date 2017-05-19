Team news: McDonald returns for Carlow

19 May 2017

Carlow's Kevin McDonald.
©INPHO/Tommy Dickson.

Kevin McDonald returns to the Carlow team for tomorrow's Christy Ring Cup semi-final against Wicklow.

The talented Mount Leinster Rangers youngster indirectly replaces Diarmuid Byrne at full forward in the only change to the team that defeated Kildare in the quarter-final a fortnight ago.

Carlow (SH v Wicklow): James Carroll; Alan Corcoran, Paul Doyle, Gary Bennett; Richard Coady, David English, Richard Kelly; Jack Kavanagh, Paul Coady; John Michael Nolan, Martin Kavanagh, Jack Murphy; Denis Murphy, Kevin McDonald, James Doyle.

 




