McCarron and McMahon set to miss Derry clash 19 May 2017





Tyrone's Cathal McCarron.

©INPHO/Cathal Noonan. Tyrone's Cathal McCarron.©INPHO/Cathal Noonan.

Cathal McCarron and Justin McMahon are expected to miss Tyrone's Ulster SFC quarter-final against Derry on Sunday week.

McCarron is struggling with a hamstring injury, while Mahon has a quad problem. Another defender, Johnny Munroe, recently left the panel due to a lack of game-time.

"Cathal has picked up a bit of a hamstring injury which is concerning us," Tyrone manager Mickey Harte told the Irish Sun at last night's press night in Garvaghey.

"He thinks it's not too bad, but sometimes what's not considered too bad can be three or four weeks. Certainly, he's in the doubtful category. It's a pity with Justin, who's so versatile and capable."

Asked about Munroe's departure, Harte replied: "I didn't agree with him, but he felt it was the right call."