Team news: Laois minors make two changes in defence 19 May 2017





Laois minor captain Alan Kinsella Laois minor captain Alan Kinsella

Cian Langford and John Rogers have been drafted into the Laois defence for tomorrow's Leinster MFC quarter-final versus holders Kildare in Newbridge.

Langford (Emo) and Rogers (Ballyroan Abbey) will make their first starts of the campaign and come in as part of two changes from the one-point qualifier victory over Meath in Navan two weeks ago.

Colin Slevin and Michael Dowling are the players who lose out as Noel Delaney's charges prepare for the St Conleth's Park clash which is a repeat of last year's provincial decider.

Laois (Leinster MFC v Kildare): Thomas McCann; Cian Langford, Sean O’Flynn, Daniel Comerford; John Rogers, Seamus Lacey, Gary Saunders; Robert Tyrrell, Diarmuid Whelan; Alan Kinsella, Niall Dunne, Ronan Coffey; Mark Barry, Ciaran Comerford, Dean Brophy.