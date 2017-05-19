Hogan expects Tipp backlash 19 May 2017





Ken Hogan expects Tipperary to bounce back from the 'huge hiccup' of last month's Allianz Hurling final mauling by Galway against Cork on Sunday.

Speaking to the RTÉ GAA Podcast ahead of the Munster SHC quarter-final in Thurles, the former All-Ireland winning goalkeeper stated: "We had a huge hiccup, and that's never a good thing to happen to any team, particularly the manner of the defeat.

"The lads are sore and they are champing at the bit. Mick Ryan will have instilled that pride in the jersey and the belief and the will to fight for the ball and to win hard ball, and that wasn't apparent in the League final.

"It's championship now, and that type of ruthlessness that Mick brought in, I'm sure he'll instil that again, and I think that will take Tipp through."

Hogan is, however, wary of Cork's ability to produce a big performance when there isn't much expected of them.

"Kieran Kingston has quietly and efficiently been working with his team. He's been putting this team together, it's rare that Rome gets built in a day," the former Tipp manager continued.

"He has a strong management set-up there with 'The Rock' (Diarmuid O'Sullivan) and Pat Hartnett, men of steel in their day with Cork. I think Cork will be hoping they can have a big day in the sun. They've prepared very well and Kieran has his son, Shane, firing on all cylinders.

"From everybody's point of view, because Tipperary didn't have such a good day in the league final, there's hope for every team now, and Cork are one of those teams that can come out of nowhere and spring a shock."